Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Satyajit Majumder becomes India's Cultural Icon In Digital Media

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with pomp across the country. It is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. On this occasion, freedom fighters, poets, writers and people from different walks of life, who have made their important contributions are also being honored.

The Ministry of Culture of the Central Government had organized a grand event at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai. At the same event, Kolkata-based content creator and influencer Satyajit Majumder was recognized by the Ministry of Culture as "India's Cultural Icon In Digital Media". He has been honored to be a part of the bandwagon from West Bengal and make a mark on our country's emerging cultural map. Earlier Satyajit Majumder also came into the limelight by running the #PassTheFood campaign for stray dogs during the Covid lockdown.

Famous personalities like Ankita Lokhande, Amrita Rao, and Meera Kapoor were also present in this program. On the event of this recent accolade “India's Cultural Icon In Digital Media”, Satyajit said, “It’s been quite a journey to have come this far. It's a dream come true for a creator to be recognized as the cultural icon to mark 75 glorious years of independent India".

Meanwhile, the event was marked by the presence of dignitaries from various spheres including lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, food and others including Chef Kunal Kapoor, RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao, Jannat Zubair and others.

On the other hand, another campaign called 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has been initiated by the Government as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is to encourage people to bring the 'Tiranga' home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

