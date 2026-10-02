Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer postponed after Drishyam 3 release; know when it hits theatres

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Udta Teer has been postponed following the release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on October 9, will now arrive on October 23, 2026.

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film has been generating curiosity among audiences, with fans looking forward to seeing the actor in a new role.

The spy-comedy drama features an ensemble cast which includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in key roles.

This is a developing story.

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Udta Teer trailer is out; Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's spy-comedy promises action, chaos and patriotism