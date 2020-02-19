Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's latest track will make you go 'Ooh La La'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's latest track 'Ooh La La' out

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan makers have dropped a fresh song from their upcoming film titled Ooh La La. The latest track has been picturised on 'Tripathi family' including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Jitendra and one of the leading protagonists Ayushmann Khurrana. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the video of the song has been shot in train. Tony has also written the lyrics of Ooh La La.

It is a peppy song with foot-tapping music by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar. Check out the track below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is giving some really cool songs. Earlier, fans have been treated with songs like ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le' and ‘Gabru’.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around the subject of homophobia with its lead characters Kartik and Aman played by Ayushmann and Jitendra respectively.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai, the film is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed 2017 flick Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The previous movie revolved around the topic of erectile dysfunction and had Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann as lead pair. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was directed by R.S. Prasanna.

The romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on February 21.