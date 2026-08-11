Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer finally gets its release date, to clash with Bokshi

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has got a new theatrical release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to reach cinemas on September 11, will now be released on October 9, 2026. The change puts the comedy entertainer in direct competition with Bokshi, Bhargav Saikia's directorial debut, which is also set for a theatrical release on October 9.

Udta Teer release date pushed from September

Udta Teer was first announced with a September 11 release date. Reports at the time described it as a spy comedy starring Ayushmann and Sara, with the film marking their first pairing. The September release was also expected to place it around the Ganesh Chaturthi period.

The film has now been pushed by nearly a month and will arrive in theatres on October 9. The new date was confirmed by the latest announcement from the makers. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer marks his feature directorial debut. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan headline the film

Udta Teer brings Ayushmann and Sara together in a comedy-led entertainer. The film has been described as a humour-filled family entertainer with a spy-comedy setting. For Ayushmann, the project adds another comedy-oriented film to his upcoming slate, while Sara is set to share the screen with him for the first time in this project.

The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, marking a collaboration between the two production houses.

Udta Teer to clash with Bokshi

The new release date means Udta Teer will open alongside Bokshi, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bhargav Saikia. The folk horror film is set in Sikkim and was shot in Hindi, Nepali and English.

Bokshi follows a troubled teenager who encounters a supernatural mystery during a school excursion to a prehistoric site. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and subsequently travelled to other international genre festivals.

With both films now scheduled for October 9, audiences will have a choice between Udta Teer's comedy-led spy caper and Bokshi's folk-horror narrative.

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