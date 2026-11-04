Ayushmann Khurrana gets extortion threat, sender claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang links: Mumbai Police sources

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a threatening audio message from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence gang and demanding crores of rupees, according to sources in the Mumbai Police. The investigation into the matter is underway, but no FIR has been registered so far.

According to sources in the Mumbai Police, a senior police officer confirmed that the actor had received a threatening audio clip. The person behind the message allegedly claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded crores of rupees from the actor.

The police said they are matching the audio clip received by the actor with the voice of an accused whose name is already present in police records and who is allegedly linked to the identity claimed by the sender.

It is worth noting that actor Tusshar Kapoor also received a threatening audio message a few days ago. The sender had claimed to be Harry Boxer. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the audio clip may be fake.

The police are currently investigating the matter to identify the gang or individual responsible for sending these threatening messages and spreading panic among people.

This is a developing story.