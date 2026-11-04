Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's dance to Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track steals Diwali bash

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao gave fans a dose of Bareilly Ki Barfi nostalgia as they danced together at a Diwali bash. The duo grooved to the film's title track, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. Ayushmann shared a video of their dance on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, bringing back memories of their on-screen chemistry in the 2017 film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's dance to Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track

In the video, Ayushmann and Rajkummar can be seen dancing side by side as they enjoy the song. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, along with actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, cheered for the duo before joining them on the dance floor.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath. Take a look below:

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai residence on October 24. The celebration was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sanya Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and others.

More about Ayushmann and Rajkummar's Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao shared screen space in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the romantic comedy received positive reviews from audiences and critics and performed well at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 58.62 crore worldwide during its theatrical run of 49 days.

The film also featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role and revolved around a love triangle involving her character, Bitti, and the characters played by Ayushmann and Rajkummar

When is Yeh Prem Mol Liya releasing?

The upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film stars Sharvari in a lead role. The film explores relationships, family and love.

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