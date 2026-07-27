Ayushmaan Sethi, Archana Puran Singh's son, performs Bali's sacred water purification ritual with GF Samiksha

New Delhi:

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is currently holidaying in Bali with girlfriend Samiksha Shetty. The couple recently shared their first travel vlog, giving fans a glimpse of their spiritual experience at Bali's famous Tirta Empul Temple. Known for its sacred spring water, the temple attracts visitors from across the world who take part in a traditional purification ritual.

Ayushmaan and Samiksha take part in a cleansing ritual

In the vlog, Ayushmaan and Samiksha are seen dressed in traditional sarongs before entering the temple premises. The two first offered flowers and fruits to the deity and then waited in a long queue to enter the holy water.

The ritual required them to stand under 13 water fountains one after another. At each fountain, they paused to pray, washed their faces, rinsed their mouths and dipped their heads into the water before moving ahead.

Explaining the ritual, Ayushmaan said, "When you reach the temple, there's a cleansing ritual. It's a water purification ritual where you bathe under 13 fountains. At each fountain, you can make a wish or thank God for something you're grateful for."

After completing the ritual, he admitted that it was unlike anything he had experienced before. "It was a wonderful feeling. Genuinely I'm feeling much lighter and blessed," he said.

The vlog also captures several moments from their trip. The couple visited waterfalls, temples tucked inside the jungle, local markets and coffee plantations, where they tried Bali's famous Luwak coffee. They also enjoyed an ATV ride, fed colourful fish and explored a firefly village.

Samiksha later shared photos from the trip on Instagram. Along with pictures from the temple, she posted a few moments from their vacation and wrote, "Our first vlog! These were the best 48 hours ever."

Ayushmaan and Samiksha recently moved in together

Ayushmaan and Samiksha's Bali trip comes soon after the couple moved in together. In one of Archana Puran Singh's family vlogs, Samiksha was seen arriving at the family's home with her luggage. Ayushmaan welcomed her by wholly by picking her up in his arms and carrying her inside.

For the unversed, the two have been dating since 2021 and celebrated their fifth anniversary in June this year.

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Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s love story began as a rebound, but is it right for everyone?