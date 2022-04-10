'Made a dirty sexual comment': Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi alleges facing RACISM at Goa airport

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYESHA TAKIA Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi

Former actress Ayesha Takia and her entrepreneur husband Farhan Azmi's recent outing turned out to be a disaster after the latter alleged that he faced racism and 'dirty sexual comment' from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Goa airport. Farhan took to social media to narrate the ordeal they had to go through and accused two senior security officials of allegedly passing racial comments.

In a series of tweets, Farhan said that he will file an official complaint. Sharing the pictures of the security officials, Farhan wrote, "Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team."

"Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs," he added.

Continuing it, Farhan further expressed "It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a ₹500 note (video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport."

"I demand an inquiry via CCTV footage from the @aaigoaairport @CISFHQrs @goacm @CPMumbaiPolice and suspend all these officers immediately, take cognisance of this matter & refrain from posting such illiterate/racist & ill-mannered officers especially from a tourist airport like Goa. I will be filing an official complaint and my legal team will take this to the court if necessary. Shame on such officers who disrespect the uniform to satisfy their racist egos," he also added.

A day later, the Goa airport replied, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into."