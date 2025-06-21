Ayesha Khan's death: Who is the 77-year-old Pakistani actress found dead at Karachi residence? Senior Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found at her Karachi residence on June 19.

Famous Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead at her Karachi residence on June 19. She was 77 years old and lived alone in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Neighbours informed the police when a foul smell came from her house. Then Ayesha Khan's body was recovered from the spot. It is not yet clear how she died. However, the police have started an investigation.

Khan's body was found after 7 days

Ayesha Khan's neighbours informed the police. A strong smell was coming from her house. When the police opened the door, Ayesha Khan was found dead. According to the police, her body was in the house for about seven days. The late actress had injury marks on her body. The police have sent the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem.

Here's what the Police said

The police said that Ayesha Khan's son is abroad. Her last rites will be performed only after his arrival. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Farooq Raza said, "According to the information of the Station House Officer, she died of natural causes. She was taken to the hospital for further investigation." Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said, "We are waiting for the actress's son. Till then, the body will be kept in the morgue."

Ayesha Khan dramas

Born on November 22, 1948, Ayesha Khan rose to fame during the golden age of Pakistan Television (PTV). Some of her famous shows include 'Aakhri Chattan', 'Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord', 'Dehleez', 'Darare', 'Bol Meri Machhli' and 'Ek Aur Aasman'. Ayesha also appeared in several Pakistani films, including 'Muskaan' and 'Fatima'. She also worked in the Indian film 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'.

The death of Ayesha Khan has come as a big shock to the Pakistani entertainment world. Several artists have paid tribute to her. Talking about her personal life, she used to live alone in Karachi. Her family has settled abroad. The police are waiting for her children to arrive.

