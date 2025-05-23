Ayan Mukerji shares an emotional note praising War 2 cast, says 'I just want to put out love for amazing team' Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram profile and expressed his gratitude towards the cast of the action thriller film War 2. The film stars Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the pivotal roles. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

The second instalment of the 2019 film War, titled War 2, has been in the news ever since the makers of the film released its first look teaser. The action thriller film features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Directed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, which is also the birthday eve of Ayan.

On Friday, the director Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude towards working with the team. He shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes pictures with Kiara Advani, RRR actor Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan from the sets of War 2.

He shared that the core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic story, which surprised him at first when he heard its script. In the note, Ayan wrote, "EXCITING TIMES With the Release of our Movie’s Teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our Big Beautiful Movie hits Theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts…While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires Me most about War 2…That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story, which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life!"

Check the post below:

Murkerji further added, "With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara, who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today…But especially the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie on! The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years - And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR!"

He also expressed his excitement for the release of this film and wrote, "I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two Giants have created in War 2 … not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters! So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead! 14th August, 2025 (my birthday eve) - Here we come!"

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments ever since it was posted. Social media users have reacted to the post with their heartfelt comments.

