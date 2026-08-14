Early X reviews for Awarapan 2 are in; here's how Emraan Hashmi's sequel is being received

New Delhi:

The long-awaited sequel to Emraan Hashmi's cult classic Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has been released in theatres, and early X reactions are now pouring in on social media. Fans who watched the film during the first shows have shared mixed responses online.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal and Vijayant Kohli in key roles. Read on to find out what X users are saying about the film.

Awarapan 2 X review

As per early reactions from internet users, Awarapan 2 is receiving mixed responses. X users (formerly Twitter) are praising Emraan Hashmi's performance, the music and especially the first half of the film. However, some have also pointed out that the "emotions", which were the soul of Part 1, are missing.

One user wrote on X, "Done with first half of #Awarapan2. Story is good, music is decent, Emraan Hashmi is good but emotions are missing, which was the soul of Part 1 along with music. Let’s hope for a good second half. #DishaPatani is…"

Some users have also praised Disha Patani’s twist in the film. One user wrote, "Bro, we have that #DishaPatani twist once again. #Awarapan2 This girl is always a top favourite of casting directors for such roles."

Another user lauded Awarapan 2 and gave it four out of five stars, calling it a "strong comeback" to the world of Awarapan. The post read, "#Awarapan2 looks like an emotional and intense cinematic experience. The dark atmosphere, powerful performances, soulful music, and themes of love and sacrifice make it feel truly promising. A strong comeback to the world of Awarapan - full of emotions and depth."

On the other hand, some users pointed out flaws in the film's first half, saying that the writing is too convenient.

See more X reactions below:

(Image Source : X: @DGRDRPHPD11, @ONLYZAAAN )Screengrab showing X reactions about Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 OTT platform

Those who are curious about Awarapan 2's OTT streaming plans have good news, as Awarapan 2 will arrive on Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. However, the makers have yet to release any update regarding its digital release date.

Awarapan 2 box office clash

It must be noted that Awarapan 2 witnessed a box office clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, Nayanthara's Hi and other releases. Meanwhile, films such as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog and The Odyssey are also running in theatres.

Also Read:

Emraan Hashmi reacts to Awarapan 2 teaser response with heartfelt note, says Shivam never left him