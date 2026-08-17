Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi or Sunny Deol, who won the first weekend box office battle?

New Delhi:

The Independence Day weekend saw a box-office clash between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. Both films hit theatres on August 14, but Awarapan 2 stayed ahead throughout the weekend. The Emraan Hashmi starrer managed to attract more audiences and emerged as the clear winner in the first weekend.

Despite a slight drop in its collections, Awarapan 2 managed to earn in double digits. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Batwara 1947 saw a decline in its collections and earned a single-digit figure. Read on to find out how much these films earned on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 3

Awarapan 2, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, saw a 23.0% drop from Saturday's collection. The film, which earned Rs 33.75 crore across 10,496 shows in India, collected Rs 26 crore across 9,403 shows. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 81.75 crore.

Take a look at the Day-wise Indian box office collection of Awarapan 2 below:

Day 1 - Rs 22 crore

Day 2 - Rs 33.75 crore

Day 3 - Rs 26 crore

Total collection: Rs 81.75 crore

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Apart from Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, the film stars Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, Disha Patani as Zara, Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Vijayant Kohli and others. Notably, the film will start streaming on Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

How much did Batwara 1947 earn on Day 3?

On Day 3, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 also witnessed a 46.3% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 13.50 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore across 7,239 shows in India, taking its total collection to Rs 26.50 crore. The film opened at the box office with Rs 5.75 crore and received an Independence Day boost on August 15, collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in key roles. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

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Batwara 1947 gets Independence Day boost amid Awarapan 2 clash; see Day 2 collection