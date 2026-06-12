Awarapan 2 Update: Shabana Azmi to play her first antagonist role in Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani's film

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has come on board for Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's highly anticipated film Awarapan 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Producer Vishesh Bhatt shared the announcement with fans on Thursday, revealing that Azmi will play Nafisa, her first antagonist role in her film career.

In the picture shared online, Vishesh can be seen offering a cake to Shabana Azmi, while also revealing that she joined the project on her birthday last year. Her casting marks a major addition to the film's star cast.

Shabana Azmi to play her first antagonist role, Nafisa, in Awarapan 2

National Award-winning actor Shabana Azmi officially joined the project on September 18, 2025, her birthday. Vishesh Bhatt shared the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place (sic)." Take a look below:

When is Awarapan 2 releasing?

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, clashing with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947.

While Disha Patani is part of the cast, details about her role and her on-screen dynamic with Emraan Hashmi have not yet been revealed by the makers.

The original Awarapan was released in 2007 and featured Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Shriya Saran, Ashutosh Rana and Mrinalini Sharma in key parts.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 release date out: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's film to clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947