Awarapan 2 sees drop on second Monday; check Insidious, Khalifa and Batwara 1947 box office collection

Currently, films from Bollywood, Hollywood and the South Indian film industry are playing at the box office. Awarapan 2 saw a drop in collections on its second Monday. Meanwhile, the earnings of Batwara 1947 have dwindled to the lakhs range. The South Indian film Khalifa is facing a similar situation. Hollywood releases Insidious: Out of the Further and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also failed to make a significant impact.

Awarapan 2 collection

The collection of the film starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani dropped on its second Monday. Nevertheless, the film is inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark. It has completed 11 days at the box office. In its first week, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 113.50 crore. On the second Sunday, it collected Rs 8.75 crore, while on the second Monday, it earned Rs 2.75 crore. Awarapan 2's India gross collection stands at Rs 166.02 crore.

Insidious earnings drop to the lakhs range

The earnings of the horror film Insidious: Out of the Further dropped to the lakhs range by its first Monday. The film had a slow start at the box office. It is a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door and the sixth instalment in the Insidious franchise.

Insidious: Out of the Further opened with Rs 2.85 crore on its first day. On the second day, it collected Rs 3.45 crore, followed by Rs 3.35 crore on the third day. On the fourth day, it earned only Rs 90 lakh. Its total collection has reached Rs 10.50 crore.

Batwara 1947 sees collections fall

The earnings of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, have dropped to the lakhs range. Although the film had a promising start at the box office, its numbers have since declined. The film also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

In its first week, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 33.60 crore. On the second Sunday, it earned Rs 1.30 crore, while on the second Monday, it collected only Rs 35 lakh. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 37.15 crore.

How is Khalifa faring?

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller Khalifa was released in theatres on August 20. After a strong start and good weekend earnings, its collections have now dropped to the lakhs range. On its opening day, Khalifa earned Rs 5.35 crore. On the second day, it collected Rs 2.40 crore, followed by Rs 2.05 crore on the third day and Rs 2.10 crore on the fourth day. On the fifth day, collections dipped further, with the film earning Rs 83 lakh. Its total collection has reached Rs 12.73 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earnings

The Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a surge in earnings over the weekend. Its collection is approaching the Rs 500 crore mark. However, its earnings dropped significantly on the fourth Monday. On Day 26, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 60 lakh. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 485.65 crore.

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