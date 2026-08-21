Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide; check its India box office collection on Thursday

Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the box office and has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer, which arrived in theatres during the Independence Day weekend, has managed to attract audiences despite facing competition from several other releases. Let's find out how much the film earned at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 161.67 crore so far at the worldwide box office, including Rs 26.30 crore from overseas markets.

As for its domestic collection, Awarapan 2 witnessed a drop in its box office collection on its first Monday. The film, which earned in double digits during its opening weekend, collected Rs 9.25 crore on Day 4. It saw a slight rise on Day 5, earning Rs 9.75 crore, before dropping again to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film minted Rs 6 crore in India. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 113.50 crore.

Awarapan 2 Thursday box office collection

The film has been particularly strong in the Hindi language, with an overall occupancy of 15.25%, peaking at 20.08% in the night shows on Thursday, August 20. With its worldwide collection now crossing Rs 150 crore, Awarapan 2 has emerged as one of the notable performers at the box office this month. The film clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

It must be noted that Awarapan 2 has registered the biggest solo opening of Emraan Hashmi's career. The film also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within three days of its release and surpassed Rs 100 crore in India within five days.

More about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which went on to develop a cult following over the years. The sequel brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. It also stars Disha Patani as the female lead, with Shabana Azmi as the antagonist.

The film also stars Vijayant Kohli, Puran Gabbi, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films.

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Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Day 6 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's film stays ahead as both films face a dip