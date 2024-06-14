Attempted murder to car accident, past criminal charges of Kannada actor Darshan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Darshan Thoogudeepa

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend and actress Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against the actress. The police questioned Darshan, popularly known as the 'Challenging Star', and 12 others after taking them into custody in connection with the alleged murder of the man, identified as Renukaswamy, whose body was found In Bengaluru on June 9.

This is not the first time the actor has been allegedly involved in any crime. There is list of offences which he has allegeldy committed in the past. Check them out below.

Domestic Violence (2011)

Darshan's wife Vijaya Lakshmi accused him of assault in 2011, following which a case of domestic violence and attempt to murder was filed against him. He was even taken into judicial custody, however, later was released on bail.

Car Accident (2018)

He was involved in a car accident, also including his friends, where their car collided with a streetlight in Mysore. This caused injuries to all of them.

Assaulting a waiter (2021)

The Kannada actor again made headlines after he was accused of assaulting a waiter at a hotel in Mysuru. Several reports surfaced later claiming that Darshan paid nearly Rs 50,000 to settle the case.

Violation of Wildlife laws

In 2023, forest officials raided his farmhouse in Mysuru and rescued four bar-headed geese and he was charged for violating the wildlife protection laws.

Late night party

Earlier this year, the actor and seven others were investigated by police officers for allegedly partying beyond the allowed hours at a bar.

