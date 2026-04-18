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Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday with rare wedding photo | See post

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, KL Rahul, along with a rare photo from their wedding. Have a look at the post here.

Athiya Shetty shared birthday post for KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty shared birthday post for KL Rahul. Image Source : Instagram/ Athiya Shetty
New Delhi:

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, celebrated her husband KL Rahul's birthday on April 18, 2026, with a heartfelt post that quickly caught fans' attention. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including a rare and intimate moment from their wedding. Along with the unseen picture, she wrote a sweet note, calling him "my person."

The Hero actress captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much." Social media users, actors, and celebrities have reacted to the post with heartfelt messages.

Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday with rare wedding picture

The first picture features a rare moment from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. In the photo, Athiya is seen hugging KL Rahul as he stands facing her. The second image is a black-and-white picture of the duo, which appears to be from their vacation. 

The third picture shows a glimpse of KL Rahul’s hand alongside their daughter’s tiny feet. The fourth slide is from Athiya and KL Rahul’s mehendi celebration, and the final photo in the carousel features their small outline heart finger tattoos. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's post below:

 

This is a developing story.

Also Read: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal name of their daughter with cute first pic | See Post

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