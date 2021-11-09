Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRAVIS SCOTT ​Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott promises full refund, backs out of Vegas show

American rapper Travis Scott, saying he was 'too distraught to play' in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival tragedy, will not make his headlining appearance at November 6's Day N Vegas Festival. Like Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general admission festival, where under normal circumstances, fans are left to jockey for prime positions, reports Variety. Scott would provide full refunds to all attendees who bought tickets to the Astroworld festival, which took place at Houston's NRG Park this past Saturday and had to be cancelled after a crowd surge led to the deaths of eight people aged 14 to 27.

Lawsuits have been filed at courts in Houston, during the weekend over the deaths and injuries associated with the Astroworld Festival. News of the first filings came not long after the Houston Chronicle published an article in which prominent local attorneys predicted an influx of lawsuits asking for "hundreds and hundreds of millions" in damages from the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries reported from Friday's concert at NRG Park.

Houston resident Manuel Souza filed a suit on Saturday in the District Court of Houston against Scott, the festival founder and headliner; promoter Live Nation;individuals affiliated with NRG Park and Scoremore Holdings, and several other defendants. The suit describes Souza as injured, without going into the nature or extent of the injuries. Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: First lawsuits filed by Astroworld festival attendees

Named after Scott's best-selling album, Astroworld has been organised by the rapper since 2018. Disrupted last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event was billed as a showcase of the return to post-Covid normality.

The concert, which included Drake coming on stage for the final songs of Scott's performance, was webcast live to a worldwide audience by Apple Music. The second night of the festival, planned to unfold on Saturday (U.S. Central Time), was immediately cancelled as the extent of the casualties of the first night became evident.

(With IANS Inputs)