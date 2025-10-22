Asrani's last public appearance goes viral; veteran actor seen dancing on stage just days before passing A heartwarming video of veteran actor Asrani has gone viral on social media, showing him dancing joyfully at an event just 10 days before his death. The veteran actor passed away on October 20.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly referred to by his surname Asrani, died at the age of 84 on October 20. Ever since the news of his passing surfaced, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in, celebrating his infectious energy and remarkable legacy even at this age.

One particular video from the veteran actor's many clips has deeply moved fans - it shows Asrani dancing joyfully at an event just 10 days before his death. The clip marked his last public appearance.

Asrani was dancing at an event 10 days before his death

Singer Pinky Maidasani took to Instagram and shared a clip, in which she can be seen singing a Sindhi song with Asrani standing beside her on stage. Though he initially needed a bit of support, moments later he lit up the stage with his energy and trademark charm, breaking into dance and enjoying the music. A large number of fans had gathered for the veteran actor's glimpse, while clicking his photos.

Remembering him fondly, Pinky posted the video and captioned it as, “Last event just 10 days back - he was on stage, dancing to Sindhi tunes. Wow, what a life he lived to the fullest. A true gem, our own legend, Asrani saheb."

Asrani wanted his death to be private

Among the many memorable roles he shouldered, Asrani was best known for playing the hilarious jailer in 'Sholay'. He died at the age of 84 in Mumbai at 3 pm on October 20, his family sources said. However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. “Veteran Actor & Director Govardhan Asrani (populary known as Asrani) passed away at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruze later in the evening in presence of close people and family members,” Babubhai Theeba, Asrani’s manager, told India TV.

The actor's funeral took place at 8 pm on Monday at the Santacruz crematorium. It was a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. His manager said, "It was Asrani's wish to keep his passing private, so we did not inform anyone."

Asrani appeared in over 350 films in his career, including notable movies such as 'Mere Apne', 'Koshish', 'Bawarchi', 'Parichay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rafoo Chakkar', and several others. He left behind a void that will forever remain.

