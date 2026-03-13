Aspirants Season 3 X review: Did Naveen Kasturia-Sunny Hinduja's UPSC drama series impress viewers? Find out

New Delhi:

The much-awaited third season of Aspirants hit the digital screens of Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2026, and fans couldn’t stop themselves from binge-watching it.

The show features Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Sunny Hinduja, with Jatin Goswami joining the cast as a new member. If you haven’t started watching the new season yet, take a look at what social media users are saying about it online.

Aspirants Season 3 X review

One user praised the series' storyline, calling it "the show still hits the same emotional note." He also commended Abhilash Thapliyal's performance. In his X post, he wrote "Just finished watching Season 3 of TVF Aspirants and loved it. The show still hits the same emotional note about dreams, struggles and friendship. Really enjoyed the performances by the caste especially our beloved @nouwwwin and SK sir (sic)."

Another added, "@PrimeVideoIN just now completed the #Aspirants3 loved it waiting for 4th season (sic)."

However, some users pointed out that they found this season "less motivational and more focused on jealousy and conflicts." One user on X wrote, "Watching the latest season of Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video. Honestly, it feels less motivational and more focused on jealousy and conflicts. Series based on aspirants should inspire students, not just highlight rivalry #AspirantsOnPrime #AspirantsSeason3 #AspirantsS3 (sic)."

Another user added, "The latest season of #AspirantsSeason3 has been watched. Sandeep Bhaiya is dead. The IAS lobby has declared war against the mining mafia. The series has shifted focus from the journey of IAS aspirants (preparatons) to the challenges of work life (sic)."

Take a look at some more X reactions below:

Aspirants season 3: Plot

For the unversed, Aspirants season 3 follows Abhilash's journey across two timelines. Now a DM, Abhilash (played by Naveen Kasturia) faces an investigation after allegations from ALC Sandeep Ohlan (played by Sunny Hinduja) which start affecting his career and relationships with friends and colleagues, while a new rival emerges.

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