Ashwin Dhar reflects on working with Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor in D-Day: 'I get emotional…' | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Actor Ashwin Dhar, who played Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, exclusively spoke to India TV about one of the most defining experiences of his career - working alongside legends like Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor in D-Day. Today, April 29, marks Irrfan's sixth death anniversary. Rishi Kapoor passed a day later, on April 30, 2020.

Ashwin Dhar says working with Irrfan 'was a life-changing opportunity'

In a candid conversation, Ashwin Dhar spoke about the opportunity, his personal bond with Irrfan, and why the experience continues to stay with him. Reflecting on that phase, Dhar shared how his association with Irrfan went beyond the film set. “Irrfan bhai… although I knew him even before I did this film with him. We used to play cricket; we had a cricket team. Very few people know this. We used to play here in Mumbai, there were proper matches and rivalries. I’ve known him since then.”

‘A loss that cannot be expressed in words’

Speaking about Irrfan’s legacy and personal impact, Ashwin Dhar turned emotional. “And Irrfan…the whole world knows what kind of person he was. What can I even say in praise of him? The way he was taken away from us so soon - it was such a huge loss to the industry, something that can’t even be expressed in words. He was very close to me, we shared a great bond. I feel so fortunate that I got to work with him. I had done another film too, but I didn’t have scenes with him in that one. In this film, though, we properly played friends - we were friends on screen.”

“Even now, I get very emotional talking about him. He was such a wonderful person - I can’t even explain it. I’ve worked with him, spent time with him… so you can understand. Just… beautiful.”

Watch Ashwin Dhar's exclusive interview with India TV here:

Ashwin Dhar talks about working with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day

Ashwin Dhar also reflected on working with late Rishi Kapoor, calling the experience equally special. “Working with Rishi Kapoor ji, again, was a lifetime opportunity for me. Though my interaction with him wasn’t as much, it was still quite significant. I had scenes with him - some stayed in the film, some didn’t, depending on the flow. But Rishi Kapoor was a delight to work with.”

He added that sharing screen space with such stalwarts in a single project remains unforgettable. “So yes, I worked with both of them in the same film. Arjun Rampal was also there in that film, and I’ve worked with him again in this film [Dhurandhar] as well. I still remember that film - it was a big hit.”

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