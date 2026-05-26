Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane remarry on 25th anniversary, celebrate love all over again

New Delhi:

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane, one of Bollywood's most-loved couples, renewed their wedding vows on their 25th wedding anniversary. They began the day with a pooja ceremony, followed by exchanging garlands in the presence of their families and friends. Glimpses from the celebrations are all over the internet.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane exchange garlands on 25th anniversary

Fans adore Ashutosh and Renuka for their mutual respect and the love and affection they have for each other. As they renewed their wedding vows, the couple wrote a beautiful note, expressing their love for each other. It read: "Aanand se poorn samay tezi se beet jaata hai, uske guzarne ka pata hi nahin chalta, lagta hai jaise kal ki baat thi. Dekhte hi dekhte aaj mere aur parampriya Renuka ji ke vivaah ke 25 varsh poorn ho gaye.

(Time filled with joy passes swiftly; one hardly realises when it goes by. It feels like just yesterday, and today marks 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji.)"

The note continued: "Aadarniya Renuka ji ke saath beete 25 varshon ke anubhav ke aadhar par kehta hoon ki vivaah ek doosre ke vyaktitva ko badalne ka nahin balki ek doosre ke vyaktitva ko badhane, parishkrit karne ka karya karta hai. Sukhi vaivahik jeevan ke liye pati patni ka ek doosre ke liye maatr prem hi nahin apitu paraspar sammaan bhi aavashyak hota hai. Vivaah ek doosre ke nistaar aur vistaar mein sahaayak hone wali divya ghatna hai jo stree aur purush ko yeh samjhaane mein sahaayak hoti hai ki “Aadhi duniya aapki aur aadhi duniya aapki. Daanv lagaana seekh lo to saari duniya aapki.”

(Based on these 25 years with Renuka ji, I believe marriage is not about changing each other’s personalities, but about enriching and refining them. For a happy married life, not just love but mutual respect is essential. Marriage is a divine bond that helps two people grow and support one another, while teaching them that: “Half the world is yours, and the other half belongs to your partner. If you learn how to embrace both, the whole world becomes yours.)"

It could be further read: "Jis sthaan par do nadiyaan aapas mein milti hain jahaan unka sangam hota hai, vah sthaan pavitra teerth maana jaata hai. Vaise hi varnashram vyavastha mein grihasthaashram bhi teerth ki bhaanti hota hai. Kyonki vivaah ke pashchaat do bhinn chetnaayein agni ko saakshi maankar ek doosre se sada ke liye abhinn ho jaati hain, unka dvait bhaav samaapt hokar advait mein roopaantarit ho jaata hai.

(The place where two rivers meet is considered sacred. Similarly, married life too is like a pilgrimage. After marriage, two different souls unite forever in the presence of the sacred fire, and their sense of duality transforms into oneness.)"

"Parampoojya Gurudev Bhagwan Daddaji ki kripa, mata-pita, parijanon ke aashirvaad evam snehi mitron ki shubhkaamna-sadbhaavna hi hamare jeevan ka aadhey hai. Main us paramsatta ke prati anugrah ke bhaav se bhara hua hoon jisne mujhe aur parampriya Renuka ji ko apni jeevan yatra mein ek doosre ka sahgaami, anugaami aur agragaami banne ka avsar pradaan kiya. Kripa bani rahe. Saadar pranam.

(The blessings of Gurudev Bhagwan Daddaji, our parents, family members, and the goodwill of dear friends are the true foundation of our lives. I am filled with gratitude towards the supreme power that gave me and my beloved Renuka ji the opportunity to walk together in life as companions, supporters, and guides for one another. May this grace always remain upon us. Respectful regards)", it concluded. Take a look:

Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty congratulate

Congratulating the couple, Jackie Shroff, a close friend of the couple, wrote, "Bhidus" and a separate one with multiple love emojis. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Hearty Congratulations to you and Renuka ji". Gajraj Rao wrote, "Aap dono ko badhai and aage ke safar ke liye shubhkaamnaye".

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane had a grand wedding with 1.5 lakh people in attendance. They are parents to two children.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'