Ashish Chanchlani says The Odyssey's climax has a Ramayana reference, reveals he got goosebump

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set for global release within days and excitement about the film keeps building up. After its special screening in Mumbai that included director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Tom Holland among other people, there have been reactions from many people in India. One person whose reaction has gained popularity is YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Describing it as an amazing movie experience, Ashish Chanchlani said there is a mention of Ramayana at the end of the movie which have him goosebumps.

Ashish Chanchlani reviews The Odyssey

The YouTuber took it to his X and wrote, 'I loooved #TheOdyssey so much. Its grand its epic and surprisingly its scary too.. A first for nolan. He has made sure he grounds a story about greek gods, magic and witch with as much realism as possible and that's why he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our times. Narratively odyssey is a film about KARMA. Matt damon carries this film with i believe his career best performance and cements his status as one of the best leading actors of hollywood. I love him soo much man. And someone please give pattinson more villainous roles, he absolutely ACES IT, the range now he has is commendable. Odyssey is a sure shot blockbuster thats relentless and has countless epic set pieces one of which is HORROR and it has IMMENSE REPEAT VALUE

It is Nolan’s Mang um opus. It will be a superhit in hindi too cause it has the commercial power. I am watching it again tonight.'

Ashish Chanchlani on Ramayana reference in The Odyssey

A X user asked Chanchlani if The Odyssey has a Ramayana reference in the climax. The YouTuber was quick to respond and he wrote, 'YESS IT HAS! I am 100% sure its inspired by Ramayan. Had goosebumps when that scene came.'

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in Indian theaters on July 17, 2026 in the languages of English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon as Odysseus along with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey receives an 'A' certificate from CBFC without any cuts ahead of India release