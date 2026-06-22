Ashish Chanchlani defends Samay Raina as India's Got Latent 2 faces 'lost its charm' criticism | Read

New Delhi:

YouTuber-actor Ashish Chanchlani has weighed in on the criticism surrounding the second season of India's Got Latent, after several viewers claimed the show feels more restrained than before. It lacks the unpredictability that made its first season popular.

For the unversed, Ashish was one of several digital creators caught up in the controversy, alongside Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Ashish Chanchlani defends criticisms of India's Got Latent 2

Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Ashish urged people to look at the bigger picture. He pointed out that bringing India's Got Latent back was a challenge in itself, especially after the legal and public scrutiny that followed the show's controversy last year.

Responding to those calling the new season "filtered", Ashish wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit..Just remember, we had to fight a year-long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself."

"It was almost uncertain that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for y'all. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please support karo usko aur enjoy karo," he wrote.

The second season of India's Got Latent premiered on June 20. Its opening episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. This time, the show is being released on both YouTube and Netflix, with viewers getting the same version of each episode on both platforms.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISH CHANCHLANI)Ashish Chanchlani defends India's Got Latent 2

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

The row dates back to January 2025, when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his BeerBiceps channel, appeared on an episode of India's Got Latent as a guest panellist. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment quickly sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticising the content and questioning the boundaries of humour on digital platforms. As the backlash intensified, the episode was removed from YouTube after intervention from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

What began as an online controversy soon took a legal turn. A police complaint was subsequently filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, show creator Samay Raina, and fellow panellists Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Also read: India's Got Latent 2 X Reactions: How internet users react to new season of Samay Raina's comedy talent show