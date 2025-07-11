Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle, dismisses her death rumours | Read Statement Anand Bhosle, son of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, refuted the claims of Asha Bhosle's death, which were spreading on the internet.

New Delhi:

A social media post regarding the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is best known for her hit songs like 'Sharara', 'Le Gayi', 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', and others, went viral online, which turned out to be fake news. Commenting on this, Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, strongly refuted the rumours of her death, which were spreading on social media.

Shabana Shaikh, a Facebook user, posted a picture of singer Asha Bhosle with a garland of flowers on it along with a caption that reads, "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away - a musical era ends (01 July 2025)." At the same time, another post made a similar claim and wrote - "Ham ne ek aor anmol kalakaar kho diye." Have a look at the viral Facebook post below:

(Image Source : FACEBOOK)Screengrab of viral Facebook post

Anand Bhosle dismisses death rumours of Asha Bhosle

In a conversation with ETimes, Anand Bhosle said, "It is untrue". For the unversed, the veteran singer Asha Bhosle was recently seen celebrating the 85th anniversary of the birth of her late husband, the renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman. She honoured him on June 27 by expressing her sincere respect for his harmonium, his most prized item, and by placing a number of medals and honours around his picture.

Also Read: Humaira Asghar Ali died nine months before her body was found in Karachi flat: Report