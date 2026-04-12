Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: Legendary singer dies at 92 due to multi-organ failure; funeral tomorrow

New Delhi:

Legendary playback singer and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Fans, celebrities, and the music fraternity have expressed grief over her death via social media. The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at 4 PM at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

According to PTI, Dr. Pratit Samdani, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, said that Asha Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure.

Follow this Live blog to know each and every update surrounding the legendary singer's death.