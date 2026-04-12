Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: Legendary singer dies at 92 due to multi-organ failure; funeral tomorrow
 Live now

Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: Legendary singer dies at 92 due to multi-organ failure; funeral tomorrow

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, has passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, 2026, her family confirmed.

Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle Image Source : Asha Bhosle's Instagram
New Delhi:

Legendary playback singer and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Fans, celebrities, and the music fraternity have expressed grief over her death via social media. The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at 4 PM at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

According to PTI, Dr. Pratit Samdani, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, said that Asha Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure.

Follow this Live blog to know each and every update surrounding the legendary singer's death.

 

Live updates :Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:44 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Death News Live: Akshay Kumar pays tribute

    Akshay Kumar expressed his grief over Asha Bhosle's death. He said, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti."

  • 1:41 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Death News Live: Legendary singer dies at 92 in Mumbai

    Veteran Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. In a conversation with PTI, Dr Pratit Samdani from the hospital said the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Asha Bhosle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\