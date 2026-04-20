Asha Bhosle's ashes immersed in Ganga, son Anand performs rituals in Varanasi

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites on April 13. A week later, on April 20, the legendary singer's son, Anand Bhosle, and their granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, immersed her ashes in Varanasi today.

Asha Bhosle's ashes immersed in Varanasi

Asha Bhosle’s ashes were immersed by her family on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi. The rituals were carried out with proper prayers and traditional rites, in accordance with the 92-year-old singer’s wishes. Zanai Bhole, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, was seen breaking down while performing the ceremonies.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was seen getting emotional

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Asha Bhosle's ashes were immersed in the Ganga

Zanai Bhosle condoles grandmother Asha Bhosle's death

Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional note after Asha Bhosle’s death, reflecting on the overwhelming love and respect shown to the legendary singer. She penned, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.. These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!"

She further wrote, "She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."

Asha Bhosle has not been keeping too well for the past few months. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from a chest infection and exhaustion. She passed away a day later, on April 12. Her last rites were conducted with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Also read: 'Aapki aur sirf aapki Asha': What was the legendary singer's last Instagram post?