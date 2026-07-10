As Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi arrives on Netflix, here's a look at its lifetime box office collection

New Delhi:

If you missed Peddi in theatres, now's your chance to catch it at home. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama has started streaming on Netflix after completing its theatrical run, bringing one of the year's biggest Telugu releases to OTT audiences.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi had plenty going for it even before release. It marked the first time Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor shared screen space, while its rural backdrop, sports-centric story and A.R. Rahman's music added to the anticipation. Once it hit cinemas, the film enjoyed a strong start and stayed in the conversation for weeks.

Peddi's lifetime box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi wrapped up its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 341.42 crore. The film earned Rs 288.52 crore gross from the Indian market, while its overseas run added another Rs 52.90 crore. In India, Peddi finished with an estimated Rs 244.21 crore net collection across all languages.

Those numbers made it one of the better-performing Telugu films of the year. Despite the success it enjoyed during the opening weekend, the movie was able to draw viewers into movie theaters even in the subsequent weeks.

What is Peddi all about?

Peddi, in essence, is a sporting movie, which revolves around personal issues and family relations. The movie takes place in rural India where a young man is facing obstacles not only in the game but also in his life. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor star alongside other actors in key roles, while AR Rahman's music makes it more emotional.

Now streaming on Netflix

Having completed its successful run in theaters, Peddi is ready for the next part of its journey as a movie, streaming on Netflix. Similar to most films that have been successful in theaters, this one too has a chance of reaching a new audience through streaming on this platform.

Those who love Ram Charan have one more opportunity of watching him perform in one of his best works recently. The actor was praised for his transformation in Peddi.

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