'Spend your money wisely': Aryan Vaid reacts to co-star Sharad Kapoor's struggles, defends Bollywood

Aryan Vaid, actor and model, had worked with Sharad Kapoor, aged 50, in the 2005 film Chahat Ek Nasha. Now based in America, Aryan weighed in on the ongoing discussion around Sharad Kapoor's personal struggles, offering a different perspective on the responsibility of the film industry towards its members. Aryan was of the opinion that actors must also take charge of their financial future instead of depending entirely on the industry for support.

Aryan Vaid comments on co-star Sharad Kapoor's videos

In a video posted on Instagram, Aryan Vaid spoke about the uncertainty of an acting career and how even established performers can go through periods without work. He said he felt bad after watching Sharad's recent videos but questioned the expectation that Bollywood should take responsibility for every actor facing a difficult phase.

Recalling his experience of working with Sharad, Aryan said, “Bollywood, what kind of a place is Bollywood? I have seen videos of Sharad Kapoor and I felt very bad. I did a film with Sharad many years ago, it was titled ‘Chahat Ek Nasha’, and whenever I saw these videos when I read many comments many people are saying that Bollywood doesn't take care of its actors. I mean, what is Bollywood? Bollywood is like any other industry”.

Aryan also spoke about how a lack of work can affect actors emotionally. He pointed out that financial planning becomes particularly important in an industry where opportunities are not always consistent. According to him, people should use their earning years to build a safety net for the future.

He said, “Bollywood can't force you to work, I am not saying I don't know what happened with him but with many actors when bad time comes, I am sorry to say it comes because they haven't thought about their bad times in their good times and that can lead to two things, one is frustration that you are not getting work so because of that, a lot of actors can take to drinking. Their frustration or whatever the kind of frustration they are feeling”.

To explain his point, Aryan brought up Amitabh Bachchan's career and recalled how the superstar had also faced a phase when he was left without work. He said this was not something exclusive to the entertainment business, as professionals across industries could experience similar uncertainty.

He further said, “The second thing is that with the financial burden your bills don't stop coming. This industry once made Amitabh Bachchan sit at home. This industry has made many people sit at home. This is not only for Bollywood I think this is applicable to every single industry. In your good time please think about your bad time. God forbid that such a bad time comes to anyone but it doesn't tell. So, guys just spend your money wisely and yes, those who are roaming around in India with iPhone 18 and those who are buying on EMIs”.

Aryan also cautioned people against spending excessively on expensive gadgets and purchases made through EMIs. He added, “Guys, be careful because the dopamine hit of iPhone 18 will leave you in two months but a bad CIBIL score will follow you for 10-12 years”.

What happened to Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad recently became a topic of discussion after videos showing him dealing with financial difficulties and health issues surfaced online. The actor spoke about his financial situation and emotional struggles, prompting several social media users to express concern and ask the film fraternity to support him.

His videos also drew reactions from people who remembered his performances in films such as Josh. One user commented, "Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir”. Another wrote, "There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you”.

Sharad has since clarified that he is doing fine and is recovering from an injury he sustained in Barcelona. He also addressed the concerns surrounding his four pet dogs, explaining that they had been shifted to an animal welfare facility temporarily as he prepares to move houses.

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