Aryan Khan talks about The Ba***ds of Bollywood's 'self-deprecating' humour: 'Not disrespectful...' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix India. Aryan shared that the team maintained 'self-imposed guardrails' to keep the humour self-deprecating rather than disrespectful.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has become a breakout phenomenon, winning audiences worldwide. The seven-episode Netflix series has not only struck a chord with viewers but also topped trending charts - an indication of the overwhelming appreciation it has received from the audience.

Offering a raw yet humorous look into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry, Aryan Khan revealed that he and his team were mindful of creative limits while shaping the story, ensuring it remained respectful.

What did Aryan Khan say about humour used in The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

In a recent interview, Aryan Khan said the team consciously drew their own boundaries. He said, “We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love. People were extremely sporting, and we also made an effort not to push boundaries in terms of being disrespectful, only being self-deprecating.”

What is the story of The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider navigating the dazzling yet cutthroat world of Bollywood fame, power, and politics. A mix of biting satire and emotional drama, the show peels back the layers of the industry’s glamorous facade to reveal its unspoken realities. Adding to its allure are surprise cameos from legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and more.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood boasts an ensemble cast featuring Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and others. The much-awaited series premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, and has been trending on the top 10 ever since.

