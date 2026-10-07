Arun Govil's majestic first look as King Dashrath in Ramayana Part 1 revealed

The first look poster of veteran actor Arun Govil as King Dashrath from Ramayana Part 1 has been unveiled. The actor can be seen in a majestic royal avatar, adding to the anticipation around the upcoming mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Arun Govil, who is best known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayan, will portray King Dashrath in the upcoming film. The first poster gives a glimpse of his regal look as the king of Ayodhya.

Arun Govil's first look as King Dashrath in Ramayana is out

The poster shows Arun Govil as the regal King Dashrath, reflecting his stature as the King of Ayodhya. It also marks an interesting shift as he now plays the father of the iconic Ram he once portrayed.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey share frame for first time in Ramayana poster

Earlier in September, the makers unveiled the first poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey as Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Ramayana: Part 1. The poster was captioned, "Together always, in Dharma."

Ramayana Part 1: Cast and characters

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The film also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

Ramayana Part 1: Crew and production details

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film's global distribution will be handled by Sony Pictures, excluding India, while Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

It is worth noting that Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide in IMAX. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 during Diwali 2027.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey share frame for first time in Ramayana new posters