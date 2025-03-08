Arrested actress Ranya Rao's shocking revelation, exposes international female gold smuggling syndicate Kannada actress Ranya Rao, arrested for gold smuggling, exposes an international female syndicate, prompting a CBI investigation into the operation.

In a recent development, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested for her involvement in a gold smuggling operation after she was caught red-handed attempting to smuggle 14 kilograms of gold. During police interrogation, Ranya made several crucial revelations, including details about an international syndicate of women involved in gold smuggling.

Ranya confessed that she was a part of this smuggling network, which operates across borders and involves multiple women. This group is believed to be operating on an international scale, with some public servants also allegedly linked to the syndicate. The police are now on the lookout for other members involved in this illicit activity.

CBI joins investigation

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had previously acted on a tip-off, leading to Ranya’s arrest as she was returning from Dubai. During a subsequent search at her residence, law enforcement officials seized millions of rupees worth of jewelry. Following Ranya's statements, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken charge of the case. They are closely investigating the syndicate’s operations and are working to uncover other members involved in the international gold smuggling network.

Background of Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao, a former Kannada film actress, has starred in several movies. Recently, her name has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Interestingly, Ranya's father is an IPS officer, though not her biological father, but a step-parent. This connection has only added to the complexity of the case, as Ranya now faces severe legal scrutiny.

Currently under police custody, Ranya is being interrogated to uncover further details about the smuggling ring. The CBI is intensifying its efforts to expose the full extent of this international women-led gold smuggling syndicate. Updates on the investigation are expected soon, as authorities continue to make headway in this high-profile case.