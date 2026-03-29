Rapper Arpit Bala loses cool, spits at fan after bottle thrown during Hyderabad concert; video goes viral

New Delhi:

Singer-rapper Arpit Bala has created a stir online after a video from his Hyderabad concert went viral. In the video, he can be seen losing his cool and spitting at a fan on stage after a bottle allegedly thrown at him.

Several videos capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. The event took place at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen in Hyderabad. Read on for more details.

Arpit Bala spits at fan after bottle thrown during Hyderabad concert

In the now-viral video, Bargad singer Arpit Bala can be seen visibly upset, stopping his performance to address the crowd. He can be heard asking who threw the bottle, and after spotting the person, he reacted angrily. He then threw the bottle back and asked security to remove the fan.

Watch the viral video below:

Who is Arpit Bala?

For the unversed, Arpit Bala initially rose to fame through his satirical YouTube sketches and deadpan humour. He later transitioned into a singer-rapper after some of his songs became hits. His famous songs include Bargad, Rakhlo Tum Chupaake, Ik Kudi, Maharani, and Pyari Amaanat.

This is a developing story.

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