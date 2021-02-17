Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALARMAANJAIN Armaan Jain arrives at ED office in connection to money laundering case

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain has been in the headlines for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. He was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and on Wednesday, the actor arrived at the ED office for interrogation. Recently, the investigation agency had also conducted searches at the actor's house at Peddar Road. He lived there with his mother Reema Jain. It is said that the ED officials even collected evidence from the actor's house.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned actor Armaan Jain, maternal grandson of Raj Kapoor, in the Tops Group case on February 11. Jain is close to Vihang Sarnaik who had earlier been questioned by the ED. Vihang is the son of Pratap Sarnaik, the son of Shiv Sena MLA. Vihang's WhatsApp chats purportedly with Armaan had led to the summons.