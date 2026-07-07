Arjun Kapoor shares emotional post as Anshula begins new chapter with Rohan Thakkar: 'Always got your back'

New Delhi:

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are officially married. The couple wed in a traditional ceremony today, July 6, in the presence of their families. Following rituals like the Jaimala (garland exchange), the couple solemnised their union through a registered marriage. Anshula looks stunning as a bride; her radiant smile further enhances her beauty, while Rohan appears charmingly bashful.

Anshula and Rohan's wedding pictures

Anshula Kapoor shared wedding photos on her Instagram account, including images of the Jaimala ceremony and the Sindoor-daan (application of vermilion) ritual. She also penned a heartfelt note for Rohan, highlighting the significance of this special date.

Addressing her life partner Rohan Thakkar, Anshula wrote, '06.07.2026! Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timings. It was you. And somehow, despite every twist, turn, and surprise, it is still you. You are my favorite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. It will always be you.'

Arjun Kapoor's heartfelt note

Among the many wishes Anshula received, it was Arjun Kapoor's note that struck an emotional chord. Sharing his feelings, he wrote, 'To my Ansh, You will always be mine but now I have to let you go…Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time… I’m always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you,Your Arjun Bhaiya.'

Janhvi and Khushi were by Anshula's side throughout

Like many sisters would, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made sure they were there for Anshula every step of the way. The two played bridesmaids during the ceremony, and one candid moment has especially caught everyone's attention. Khushi can be seen fixing the maang tikka of Anshula during Sindoor-daan while Janhvi stands beside them, looking at the moment with a smile. It is a very simple moment, but it brings out the love and affection that exist between the two sisters.

A nice tribute to Mona Shourie Kapoor

Anshula ensured that her mother was with her on such an important day in her life. Anshula carried around a photo frame of Mona during all the wedding rituals that took place. It was a subtle way of paying tribute to her mother, but for fans, it became one of the most heartwarming moments of the entire ceremony. For the unversed, Mona Shourie breathed her last in 2012.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married; share first photos as husband and wife