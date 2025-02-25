Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava witness dip on Monday Let us know how much Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Captain America: Brave New World and Thandel earned at the box office on Monday.

Several films are entertaining the audience in the theatres even in the last week of February. Along with this, all those films also give each other tough competition in terms of earnings at the box office. The condition of the initial weeks of February was dull at the box office, but Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava raised a ray of hope by performing well in the theatres. Along with it, Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel and Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World are also running in theatres. Let us know how much all the films have earned at the box office on Monday.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which was released in theatres on February 21, had its fourth day in theatres on Monday. The condition of the film was already bad at the first weekend, but on the first Monday itself, its earnings got stuck in lakhs. On Monday, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' earned Rs 51 lakh, while on Sunday the film collected Rs 1.11 crore. With this, the total earnings of the film have now become Rs 4.82 crore.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava', based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was released in theatres on February 14 and has been a hit among the audience since the first day. The film is in its second week and during this time too it is earning at a fast pace. According to the weekdays, there was a good jump in the earnings of the film this weekend. However, on Monday there was a huge drop in the earnings of the film. On its 11th day i.e. Monday, 'Chhaava' earned Rs 18.50 crore. On Sunday, the film had collected Rs 40 crore. Now, the total collection of 'Chhaava' has reached Rs 345.25 crore.

Captain: America Brave New World

'Captain: America Brave New World' did not have a great start among the Indian audience. On the first day, it could not cast a special spell on the audience. The film received a good response from critics, but the audience did not like this film. On the first day, the film earned Rs 4.3 crore. With the passing days, its earnings declined. On the 11th day i.e. Monday, the film earned Rs 20 lakh at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film has reached Rs 10.5 crore.

Thandel

To compete with Bollywood films at the box office, South superstar Naga Chaitanya's film 'Thandel' was also released in theatres on February 7. However, the performance of this film was better than some Bollywood films. Sai Pallavi is also in the lead role in the film. The film had a great start with Rs 11.5 crore on the first day. On its 18th day i.e. Sunday, the film earned Rs 37 lakh. Now its total collection has reached Rs 63.85 crore.

