Arjun Kapoor's perfect reply to Varun Dhawan on calling him a flirt on KWK7; find out what he has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNDVN Did Arjun Kapoor take a dig on Varun Dhawan's flirt comment on Koffee With Karan 7?

It seems that Arjun Kapoor finally has a perfect reply to Varun Dhawan calling him a flirt on the famous talk show Koffee With Karan 7. In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor have quite set the internet on fire with their candid conversation with Karan Johar. The conversations grabbed quite a lot of headlines. During his rapid-fire round, Varun revealed how it is only Arjun from the film industry who goes on to flirt with strangers, loves gossiping, is obsessed with selfies, and also chooses the wrong scripts.

Recently Arjun Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram handle captioning it, 'नई Film नई Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove', on which junior Dhawan commented 'Kya insaan ho aap'. It seems the Gunday actor is back in his form and after Varun's comment he replied,'@varundvn tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main'. The netizens are quite enjoying the sassy conversation.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOORDid Arjun Kapoor take a dig on Varun Dhawan's flirt comment on Koffee With Karan 7?

For the unversed, in the last episode of KWK 7, Varun made some controversial statements about Arjun in a lighter vein. So, in the rapid-fire segment when Karan asked Varun which Bollywood celebrity ‘brags the most’, to which he replied, “Arjun Kapoor. Shaukeen aadmi hai.” Further Karan asked him, ‘who flirts the most,’ to which Varun once again said, “Arjun Kapoor.” Karan further quizzed him and asked, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” Varun then answered, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” As Karan said he has also heard this, to this Anil Kapoor interrupted and said, “Uska break-up ho jayega”.

Also Read: Bollywood Pregnancy Diaries: Alia Bhatt craves pizza at midnight, Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis

However, at the end of the rapid-fire round, Varun maintained that he was saying Arjun Kapoor’s name in jest since the actor is his close friend and would understand his sense of humor. Anil Kapoor also took some fun jibes at Varun for pulling the leg of his nephew on the show. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor furthermore mentioned that Arjun is a wonderful human being.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares second poster of 'Uunchai', says 'friendship was their only motivation'

Also Read: Code Name Tiranga : Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu starrer to hit the theatres on THIS date

Latest Entertainment News