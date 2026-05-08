Are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni making acting debut with Neetu Kapoor's Daadi ki Shaadi?

New Delhi:

The glamour of the Kapoor family is about to return to the big screen with a new generation. Three generations of the Kapoor family, one of Bollywood's most prestigious families, are now ready to showcase their acting skills together. The most special thing is that this film journey is starting with a film by comedy king Kapil Sharma, which makes this news even more exciting. If you still don't understand who these three beauties are, let us tell you it is Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Samara Kapoor.

And we are talking about Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's latest release Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Riddhima Kapoor and Samara make acting debut

The late actor Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter, Samara Sahni, is now carrying forward his legacy. At just 15 years old, Samara is making her Bollywood debut with the film Daadi Ki Shaadi. This film is special not only for Samara but also for her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as she is also making her acting debut. Sharing the screen with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is a visual treat for fans. The film, directed by Ashish R Mohan, stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Samara will be seen alongside her mother, Riddhima, and grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, in a special song from the film, Senti.

The Kapoor family breaks the shackles of tradition

Getting emotional about her daughter's debut, Riddhima said that for a mother, watching her child on screen is a moment filled with pride and emotion. Although it's a brief appearance, seeing three generations of the Kapoor family together will be a rare experience for the audience. This debut marks a major change in the Kapoor family's history. There was a time when daughters and daughters-in-law of this family were not allowed to work in films. But Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, through their hard work, broke this old tradition and set new records of success. Now, Samara and Riddhima's entry into films is an extension of this modern thinking.

From social media star to the silver screen

Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni's daughter, Samara, who is currently pursuing her studies, is already quite popular on social media. Born in 2011, Samara is often seen with her grandmother Neetu Kapoor and uncle Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni prepared for facing the camera through the popular Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Daadi Ki Shaadi is set to release on May 8. In addition to Kapil Sharma, the film also stars actors like Sarath Kumar, Sadia Khatib, Yograj Singh and Teju Kolhapure in pivotal roles. Kapil Sharma not only stars in the film but also played a key role in bringing Riddhima and Samara on board. The film promises to be not only an entertaining family drama but also a spectacular showcase of the Kapoor ladies' talents.

Also Read: Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor bring an emotional story of ageing and loneliness