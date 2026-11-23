Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 film projects to dedicate his time to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The composer, who is collaborating with German musician Hans Zimmer on the ambitious mythological film, also shared details about the extensive process behind its soundtrack. According to Rahman, the team spent nearly three years working on the music, with some compositions going through several revisions before being finalised.

Speaking at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, Rahman discussed the creative journey behind the two-part epic. He revealed that the decision to turn down other projects allowed him to remain completely immersed in the world of Ramayana.

AR Rahman reveals turning down 10-12 films for Ramayana

Talking about his experience, Rahman said that he had declined several projects, including those from prominent filmmakers, to focus on the film's music. "The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I'm proud of it," the composer said. He further explained that he only takes up projects that genuinely interest him and contribute to his artistic growth. According to Rahman, such creative involvement also motivates the people working alongside him.

Ravana Tandav went through 12-13 versions

Rahman also offered a glimpse into the amount of work that went into creating the film's music. He revealed that the team had been developing its themes and compositions for three years, with certain tracks requiring repeated revisions. One such composition was Ravana Tandav, which reportedly went through 12-13 versions before the team settled on the final arrangement.

"We've been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked," he said.

AR Rahman on blending traditional and modern music

The composer also spoke about the challenge of bringing traditional Indian sounds together with contemporary musical influences. He said he enjoys exploring both styles, although finding the right balance between them can sometimes be confusing.

Ramayana marks a collaboration between Rahman and Hans Zimmer, bringing together two composers from different musical backgrounds for the epic's soundtrack.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will also appear as Hanuman.

The film's music has attracted considerable attention, particularly because of the collaboration between Rahman and Zimmer. However, some of the released compositions have also received mixed reactions from listeners on social media.

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