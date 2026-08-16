AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan for 'graciously agreeing to be part of' Asha Bhosle's tribute music video

New Delhi:

AR Rahman has announced that Shah Rukh Khan will feature in the music video for Asha Forever, his upcoming musical tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The composer shared the update on Sunday, August 16, and revealed that the song will be released soon.

The project brings together multiple musicians and singers to celebrate Bhosle's contribution to Indian music. Rahman had originally conceived Asha Forever while the legendary singer was still alive, with the hope that she would be able to see the tribute herself.

AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan

Sharing the announcement on X, Rahman expressed his gratitude to Shah Rukh for agreeing to feature in the special music video. "A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever," Rahman wrote.

The announcement confirms that Shah Rukh will be part of the visual presentation of the tribute, while Rahman has not yet revealed the complete details of the actor's appearance or role in the video.

Asha Forever was planned while Asha Bhosle was alive

Rahman had previously spoken about the idea behind Asha Forever, explaining that the tribute began as a project he wanted Bhosle to experience herself.

"On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," he had said while announcing the project.

The composer said the tribute was conceived around the idea of bringing different musicians, traditions and sounds together to celebrate Bhosle's musical legacy. Musicians from London's Trinity Laban Music College have also participated in the project.

The song will feature vocals from multiple artists, including Rahman, along with Bhosle's voice. Rahman had also shared a teaser earlier, giving listeners a glimpse of the musical project.

Shah Rukh Khan's association with Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh Khan has previously worked with Asha Bhosle on several songs during his career. Their collaborations include tracks such as Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Le Gayi and Kitaabein Bahut Si. His presence in Asha Forever therefore adds another connection between the actor and the legendary singer, whose voice has been part of several generations of Hindi film music.

Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. Her death prompted tributes from across the film and music industries, with artists remembering her extensive contribution to Indian music.

When will Asha Forever release?

Rahman has indicated that Asha Forever is coming soon, although an exact release date has not been announced yet. The composer has so far revealed the project's title, its musical concept and Shah Rukh's involvement in the tribute video.

With the full song and music video still awaited, the collaboration between Rahman and Shah Rukh for a tribute to Bhosle has added further interest to the upcoming release.

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