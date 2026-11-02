AR Rahman reacts to mixed response on Ramayana song Mangal Rang, quotes Steve Jobs on pleasing everyone

AR Rahman has a simple message for those questioning his musical choices. The Oscar-winning composer, who received moderate reactions to the treatment of Mangal Rang in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, believes an artiste cannot create music with the intention of pleasing everyone.

AR Rahman on Ramayana songs

In a recent interview with Screen, AR Rahman spoke about the discussions surrounding Mangal Rang and explained why he does not believe every composition needs to find immediate acceptance. Quoting Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, he said, "If you want to satisfy everyone, go sell ice cream."

Rahman also spoke about the time and thought that go into creating his music. He explained that he does not rush to finalise a composition. Instead, he often spends months listening to and working on a tune before deciding whether it is ready.

"I am my first critic. It is not that I just love everything I do. We don’t decide something in a day. We live with it for months sometimes. There’s a thought process," he said.

AR Rahman compares music to pickle, explains why listeners need patience

During the conversation, Rahman used an unusual food analogy to explain how certain compositions reveal their appeal over time. He compared some musical pieces to pickle, which develops its flavour as it ages.

"Sometimes you need to take anthropology into consideration. Sometimes, you let something be, like pickle: for certain tunes, the older it is, the better it becomes," he told the same media portal.

The composer also pointed out that listeners may sometimes judge a song based on one particular element without understanding the larger creative idea behind it.

"But people sometimes see one side. They don’t see the whole picture, right? So sometimes you just have to be patient. And they discover it and say, ‘Oh, that’s why you did this’ or ‘that’," he added.

Rahman acknowledged that public opinion is important, but suggested that artistes cannot spend all their time trying to meet everyone's expectations. At some point, they have to trust their creative decisions and move forward.

AR Rahman's Mangal Rang tops YouTube Music charts

Interestingly, the discussion comes as Mangal Rang from Ramayana reaches the No. 1 position on YouTube Music charts. Rahman recently shared the achievement on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the track's ranking.

"No 1 on @youtubemusic. Thanks for the love everyone," he wrote.

Watch Mangal Rang from Ramayana here:

When is Ramayana releasing?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

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