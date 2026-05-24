AR Rahman praises Hans Zimmer partnership for Ramayana, says he's 'almost like an ambassador to non-indians'

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the film has also grabbed attention as two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, are collaborating on this project.

Now, in a recent conversation with digital creator Faridoon Shahryar, AR Rahman shared his experoince working with Hans Zimmer, calling it "an epic collaboration". The film will be released in two parts. Ramayana Part One will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, whereas the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.

What did AR Rahman say about working with Hans Zimmer?

AR Rahman said, "I think it's an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely."

He further explained the impact of Hans Zimmer's involvement in this project, saying, "Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely."

Rahman also added, "At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie."

Ramayana: Cast and production details

For the unversed, Ramayana has a star-studded cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshamana. Whereas the film is produced by Namit Malhotra and the direction is done by Nitesh Tiwari. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is produced under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations.

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