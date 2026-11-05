AR Rahman composes Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana Part 1, Diljit Dosanjh lends his soulful voice

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the Shree Hanuman Chalisa for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film, Ramayana Part 1, with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh lending his soulful voice to the devotional track. The track brings together five celebrated singers, including Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, with additional vocals by Sreekanth Hariharan. The makers released the official track on Thursday, along with a poster featuring Lord Hanuman.

AR Rahman composes Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana Part 1

Composed, produced and arranged by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa features singers from different musical backgrounds coming together for a devotional rendition dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

The music supervision has been handled by AR Ameen and Hiral Viradia, who have also taken care of vocal production. The composition features an ensemble of musicians and a large team of artists and technicians who contributed to its arrangement and production.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, T-Series wrote, "Jai Shri Ram! With the blessings of Pavanputra Hanuman, Ramayana begins its journey in cinemas today. Shree Hanuman Chalisa from Ramayana released on YouTube (sic)."

Shree Hanuman Chalisa from Ramayana released on YouTube

Notably, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa track is now available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series. It can also be streamed across music platforms. Within hours of its release, the song has crossed 3.1 million views on YouTube.

The devotional track has been released on the same day as Ramayana: Part 1's theatrical release. The film has been garnering attention from fans and moviegoers, with many praising its grand visuals, visual effects and cinematic presentation of the Indian epic.

All about Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, the first instalment was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.

The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with IMAX screenings among its premium theatrical formats. Sony Pictures is handling its global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is overseeing distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

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