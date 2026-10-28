AR Rahman celebrates as Mangal Rang from Ramayana claims No. 1 spot on YouTube Music

AR Rahman's latest track, Mangal Rang, from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana has topped the YouTube Music charts. The achievement comes amid moderate reactions online.

The Oscar-winning composer has now shared the news on Instagram. He posted a screenshot showing the track at the No. 1 spot and thanked listeners for their support.

AR Rahman on Mangal Rang trending on YouTube

"No 1 on @youtubemusic. Thanks for the love everyone," AR Rahman wrote, with a poster of Mangal Ram from Ramayana ahead of its Diwali release.

Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, also reacted to his post. She wrote, "You will always shine." Watch and listen to Mangal Rang from Ramayana here:

Fans react to AR Rahman's post on Mangal Rang

Despite the conversations surrounding the song, several listeners came forward to praise Rahman's composition. Fans shared their appreciation for the music, with some saying they had been listening to the track on repeat since its release.

One user commented, "You deserve all the love dear Rahman sir", while another wrote, "I loved this song n music very much.. love from Nepal".

Other listeners described the track as a moving experience. One comment read, "Thank you Sir. Magical track! On loop since the last 3 days", while another said, "I had Goosebumps n tears flowing while listening this song".

The song also struck a spiritual chord with some listeners. A fan wrote, "Listening to this on loop and have been in a spiritual trance ever since this released".

Another listener praised Rahman's contribution to music over the years, writing, "Of course Sir, why wouldn't it be!! It's THE BESTTT song from the album You are unstoppable. The love that surrounds you is immense. Thank you for sharing your gift with us for decades and we are incredibly blessed to experience it!"

Other comments included, "Beautiful songs. Mangal Rang is a beautiful number", "Tamil industry knew who you are" and "Sir u already done alot.. thanks for that.. ignore the hates.. u still trying to give best of u .. we appreciate it".

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Anupam Kher is also part of the film, voicing Jatayu.

The epic is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The story is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation.

The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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