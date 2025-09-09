Apoorva Mukhija has a net worth of Rs 41 crore? Here’s what we know After India's Got Latent controversy, Apoorva Mukhija gained a significant fan following along with trolls. Now she has announced a India tour. With this, the discussion over her net worth has also intensified.

New Delhi:

Apoorva Mukhija, who was last seen on Karan Johar's show Traitor, announced her India tour on Monday. A post by the 23-year-old surprised netizens. Following the path of Diljit Dosanjh-Zakir Khan, now the Instagram influencer will be seen wooing regional audiences. But what will Apoorva do on stage?

Moreover, the organisers of her nationwide tour shared a photo of Apoorva and revealed that she is going to tour all over India from October to November 2025. With this, the discussion over Apoorva Mukhija's net worth has also intensified.

Did Apoorva Mukhija earn Rs 2.5 lakh daily?

Several reports about Apoorva Mukhija, who is also known as 'The Rebel Kid's net worth, have been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier, it was claimed that Apoorva earns 2.5 lakhs daily and has made a property worth Rs 41 crore. This news created a ruckus on the internet. However, later Apoorva herself has completely rejected these claims.

Apoorva reacts to Rs 41 crore claims

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble in July 2025, Apoorva openly spoke about her net worth and said that it is not even a tenth of Rs 41 crores, let alone Rs 10 crores.

What she revealed about her lifestyle

'I am seen everywhere, but the truth is that most of these expensive clothes are rented. These shoes are dirty, nails are fake and my watch - which is the most expensive thing - is just Rs 20,000.' She jokingly said that if she ever gets even Rs 10 crores, she will retire.

Apoorva Mukhija’s recent shows and projects

Recently, Apoorva was seen in the reality show 'The Traitors', which was hosted by Karan Johar. Apoorva may not have become the winner of the show, but her gameplay and outspoken style impressed the audience a lot. Several famous names like Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Urfi Javed, Karan Kundra, and Harsh Gurjal were also included in this show along with her.

