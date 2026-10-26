Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Krishna Das' live kirtan in Mumbai, groove to devotional chants | Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted enjoying a devotional music evening at American musician and vocalist Krishna Das' live kirtan in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couple attending the event have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their peaceful evening.

In the videos shared online on Sunday, Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying the devotional music together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy Krishna Das' live kirtan

In one video, Anushka and Virat are seen seated side by side as they gently groove to the music. They briefly look at the camera before turning back to enjoy the kirtan. For the event, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wore a maroon outfit, while Team India star batter Virat Kohli was seen in a black T-shirt and white trousers.

Take a look at the viral video below:

In another video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted arriving by boat near Mumbai’s Gateway of India.

Here's how the internet reacted

Fans took to social media to react to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's appearance at the kirtan. One user wrote, "The satisfaction on both of their faces is just... The divinity... The spirituality..." Another commented, "What a divine concert."

It must be noted that this is not the first time Virat and Anushka have attended Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended his concert at Union Chapel in London in July 2024.

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