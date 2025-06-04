Anushka Sharma shares video from RCB team bus as Bengaluru gears up for victory parade | Watch The actress who shot the video from the RCB team bus, gave a glimpse of her husband, Virat Kohli, sitting in the front seat holding the IPL 2025 trophy.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine as Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of wait. The team led by Rajat Patidar dedicated this victory to their true leader, Virat Kohli, who has been associated with this franchise for 18 years. The No. 18 jersey was also seen sobbing and hugging Anushka after the Royals defeated Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings and became the maiden winner on June 3. After a victorious game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, RCB has now reached Bengaluru and is ready for its victory parade and celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka Sharma shared video from the team bus

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a video where the RCB bus can be seen headed towards Vidhan Soudha, where they will be felicitated by the Karnataka Chief Minister. The actress who shot the video from the RCB team bus also gave a glimpse of her husband, Virat Kohli, sitting in the front seat holding the IPL 2025 trophy. Later, she turns her camera towards the road, where hundreds of people can be seen standing on the road to welcome the Royals. She captioned the video, 'Namma Bengaluru current scenes.'

For the unversed, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory parade will start at 5 PM IST today. Later, they will be seen having a mega celebration at the Chinnaswamy stadium, the home ground of RCB.

Anushka and Virat shared an emotional hug after the victory

After the IPL victory, the former skipper met his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, for a special celebration. The couple was seen with teary eyes as they shared a hug and celebrated RCB's win. The video of Virat and Anushka is going viral. The cricketer waited for his wife to come on the ground and gave her a tight hug. Tears were seen in both's eyes. Anushka later walked in with Virat to congratulate the RCB management and players.

