Anushka Sharma sends love to Virat Kohli as he hits 84th century against South Africa Anushka Sharma cheered on Virat Kohli after he smashed his 84th international century against South Africa. The Indian batter is close to shattering another one of Sachin Tendulkar's records.

New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, is his biggest cheerleader - and vice versa. King Kohli, as he is fondly called by fans, has put up a spectacular performance at India's match against South Africa. He hit his 84th century against SA in the second ODI of the three-match series.

As Kohli aims for the sky yet again, Anushka sat in front of the TV but ensured she sent her love to her husband in spirit.

Anushka Sharma roots for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli smashed his 84th international century in the second ODI against South Africa, delivering yet another historic performance. With this knock, the veteran Indian batter inches even closer to chasing down one more of Sachin Tendulkar’s world records. As the country roots for him, his wife Anushka Sharma sent a big red heart to her husband. Sitting in front of her TV set, the Zero actor shared a photo of Virat Kohli and posted a red heart emoji. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA)Anushka Sharma roots for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli lit up the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur with his 84th international century against South Africa. This knock marked his second successive ton against the Proteas. After striking a commanding 135 off 120 balls in the previous match, Kohli carried that momentum into the second ODI, further strengthening his case for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

This milestone also marked his 40th international century in India, a feat surpassed only by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. And if the 37-year-old continues playing ODIs through 2027, he’ll have a real chance at overtaking yet another one of Tendulkar’s iconic records.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live in London with their kids

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024. The couple have temporarily shifted base to London to protect their kids from the spotlight. However, the couple keep juggling between India and London to balance work.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero (2018), co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also read: IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Kohli gets out after smashing 53rd century, India aims to post massive score