Photo: Anushka Sharma plants a kiss on Virat Kohli's forehead as RCB lift IPL 2026 trophy

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally got their hands on the IPL trophy after a memorable win over Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli once again played a crucial role for his side, scoring 75 runs and helping RCB cross the finish line. The victory sparked emotional celebrations, especially with his wife, Anushka Sharma, whom Virat considers his biggest support system. The Zero actress posted an adorable photo featuring her husband, in which she is seen planting a cute kiss on the latter's forehead.

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's dream IPL moment

Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's IPL victory moment with a cute kiss. She expressed her happiness by simply posting the photo with a victory, red heart and a folded hands emoji. Last night, several moments featuring Virat and Anushka went viral online. Take a look:

What Virat Kohli said after IPL 2026 victory

After the match, Virat and Anushka joined the team celebrations and posed with the IPL trophy. The couple smiled for photographs alongside the RCB squad, proudly flashing victory signs as they soaked in the historic moment.

Speaking after the win, Kohli reflected on the team's journey and the strength of the current squad. “We have had to wait for so long and just to have a group of players where you feel that you do not need to be the one to step up every time and there are guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you. We have so many MOTM awards spread throughout. You look at world-class bowling like Hazlewood, Duffy, Bhuvi, Krunal Pandya, you can bank on him as good as ever,” Kohli said after the game.

“I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance and strength, and we are an all-around strong team and that is why we have the confidence that we have right now,” he added.

As for Anushka and Virat, the couple got married in 2017. They are parents to two kids - daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

Also read: IPL 2026 Final: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli moments that grabbed attention