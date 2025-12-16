Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan | Watch Away from worldly discussions and celebrity glamour, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma prioritised spiritual peace and conveyed the message through Premanand Ji Maharaj's teachings that true happiness lies in service, devotion and connection with God.

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were once again seen at Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. As in previous years, the couple arrived at the ashram during the winter season with deep reverence and devotion.

Dressed in winter clothes, Virat and Anushka had tilak (a religious mark) on their foreheads and were seen sitting on the ground, attentively listening to Premanand Ji Maharaj's discourse.

Maharaj Ji's teachings: A message of service and humility

Despite the biting cold, Virat and Anushka's faith remained unwavering. They sat in the ashram with complete humility and listened intently to everything Maharaj Ji said. Anushka Sharma became emotional during this time, and tears were clearly visible in her eyes.

Premanand Maharaj explained the deeper meaning of life to Virat and Anushka. 'Consider your work as service, maintain a serious demeanor, be humble, and chant God's name. There should be a desire in your heart to have a vision of our true father, the Supreme Being,' the spiritual guru said while adding that rising above worldly pleasures and seeking refuge in God is true happiness. Anushka became emotional while listening to his words, while Virat Kohli nodded in agreement like a child at every point.

We belong to you, Maharaj Ji: Anushka Sharma

Amidst Maharaj Ji's discourse, Anushka Sharma emotionally said, 'We belong to you, Maharaj Ji.' To this, Premanand Ji smiled and replied, 'We all belong to Shri Ji. We are all under His protection, we are all His children.' This exchange became a moment of profound spiritual experience for those present.

These days, when there is tremendous excitement in the country about Lionel Messi's visit to India and many celebrities are trying to meet him, Virat and Anushka's arrival in Vrindavan has become a topic of discussion. Amidst speculations of a meeting with Messi, this star couple chose to prioritise spiritual peace and decided to seek the blessings of Premanand Maharaj.

This is not the first time that Virat and Anushka have visited Premanand Maharaj. They have visited Vrindavan several times before. Significantly, they have also brought their children, Vamika and Akaay, to receive the blessings of Baba Ji.

